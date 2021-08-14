Dad transforms an ancient chicken hut by using windows from a synagogue.

An award has been given to a father who transformed an abandoned chicken coop using windows from a synagogue.

Les Rowe of Wallasey, Wirral, won the Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2021 competition as the “budget winner.”

With his shed Tranquillity Base, he was one of three designers shortlisted in the category.

The 67-year-old former Art college professor constructed the astounding seven-sided shed out of primarily recyclable materials and pieces provided by family, friends, and neighbors.

Les expressed his amazement at being shortlisted, as well as his awe at the numerous praises his shed has gotten.

“I was astonished that it had been shortlisted,” he previously told the ECH O, “and in the last couple of days since the shortlist became up, I’ve been amazed and humbled by all the people on Facebook who have shared it and left nice comments on it.”

“So I think it’s worth entering even if I don’t advance to the next stage because of how many people have replied and provided compliments.

“At least that’s the nicest part about it so far.”

Les stated he had always wanted to build a shed, but he didn’t have the space until his chicken died.

He also had more time to work on the project because he was on lockdown.

“I erected an enclosure for four chickens, and they kept us well-supplied with eggs for almost three years, until they all died one by one, except for the last one,” he stated.

“I had intended to build a shed for a long time, but I had to wait until she died at the age of 10 before I could start since the chicken run took up the space I needed.”

“I was building it over the course of a year, I started then halted in the winter, but I would build it in fits and starts,” Les, a Yorkshire native, explained.

“I’d go several weeks without working, then work on it for a few days straight.

“The task happened to fall on the same day as lockdown.”

