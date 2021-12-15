Dad transferred £1.5 million for a cocaine dealer who used the name of a Liverpool FC player.

On EncroChat, a father-of-two handled £1.5 million in filthy money and transferred cocaine for a drug lord under the name of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

On the secret phone network, the identity of the crook who used the name of the Reds’ Brazilian shot stopper remains unknown.

West Derby drug importer Michael Devine, nicknamed LawfulArbor, and Roby dealer Jordan Hughes, aka “SnowEmu,” both used the “AlissonBecker” account.

It came up again today during the sentencing of Kevin Daniels, a Woolton roofer who was revealed as a drug and cash courier under the alias “ExoticApe.”

In his family home in Linkside Road, the 40-year-old delivered at least 44 kilos of cocaine and kept hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash.

When police agencies hacked EncroChat this summer, a series of errors made by Daniels led detectives right to his home.

His blunders, according to Liverpool Crown Court, included providing a photo of his Santander bank card, giving his parents’ house’s postcode and claiming to be at his mother’s house, and even referring to himself as “Kev.”

According to prosecutor Charles Lander, this allowed detectives to prove he was “ExoticApe” and demonstrate his involvement in “lucrative schemes.”

He stated, ” “The texts show that the defendant is being led by someone going by the handle ‘AlissonBecker.’

“The defendant appears to be paid ‘earnings’ for his services, and he records the amount of his wages for specific transactions in the ‘notes’ part of his inventories.

“The evidence implies that ‘AlissonBecker’ put a lot of faith in the defendant to maintain track of his profitable drug company records and accounts.”

Daniels’ EncroChat phone has 24 contacts on it.

Only his encrypted chats from March 30 to June 2, 2020 were recovered by detectives, but his notes section revealed his records “detailing the vast sums of money that he was handling in the first half of 2020.”

Mr. Lander explained: “According to the data in those records, the defendant handled almost £1,500,000 in revenues from the sale of drugs.

“While it’s difficult to say how many of the financial transactions were tied to cocaine supply, the sheer magnitude of the.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”