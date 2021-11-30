Dad spills milk on mum’s new partner, breaking his eye socket in the process.

Before smashing his eye socket, a father of four crept into his ex-room girlfriend’s and spilled milk on her new partner.

Craig Jones broke into Chantelle Hilton’s Huyton home in the early hours of the morning through an open kitchen window.

He drenched him awake and beat him in the face with a glass tumbler after finding her asleep in bed with her new partner Jack Jones.

He stated that over the phone, Jack Jones teased him by stating he was about to put his kids to bed and read them a story.

“I told you I’d get you lad,” the 29-year-old boasted after the attack, according to Liverpool Crown Court today.

Craig Jones, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery, struck at the property in Huyton House Road around 3 a.m. on August 30.

He stated, ” “Jack Jones recalls falling asleep and then being startled awake by the pouring of milk on his head.

“This astonished him, and when he turned around, he was hit with a blow to the face from what he thought was a tumbler glass, resulting in a cut on his forehead and considerable swelling around his right eye socket.”

He claimed the victim got out of bed and struck his partner’s ex in the face in an attempt to defend himself.

Before being “thrown” against a television, Jack Jones said he was assaulted again, hurting the left side of his face.

Mr Blasbery said that the sufferer grasped it to keep himself steady, but that he was grabbed again, causing the £200 television to be shattered beyond repair.

With the help of Miss Hilton’s sister, he attempted to detain Craig Jones and remove him from the house while his partner phoned the cops, but was “grabbed” by her ex.

“I told you I would get you lad,” Mr Blasbery claimed the victim didn’t think Craig Jones was “bothered” when he was told police were on their way.

Craig Jones told police he was emailing Miss Hilton about their son’s birthday in a “tit for tat” chat when he was arrested and questioning.

“He indicated he had been in a relationship with Miss Hilton for roughly nine years and verified they had four children,” Mr Blasbery said.

