Dad puts his life on the line to stand up to the Taliban, but Britain tried to deport him.

In 2017, Omid Sarwary was a happy family man who worked for a British company at an airport in Herat, Afghanistan.

Omid, a married father of two with a regular career as a security officer and interpreter for the Olive Group, had managed to carry on with his life without being dragged too far into his own country’s decades-long struggle.

In August of that year, a series of phone calls from persons working for a top Taliban leader, identified Molvi Abdus Samad in court documents, changed everything.

The males on the phone pleaded with Omid to assist them in getting to the airport, but the now 29-year-old refused, changed his phone number, and reported the calls to his Olive Group bosses.

The Taliban, predictably, would not leave it there, and threatening letters began arriving at his family’s house, ordering him to cease dealing with outsiders and “spying.”

Omid reported the letters to the local police, who informed him there was little they could do outside of his workplace to safeguard him.

He had no choice but to depart after receiving the third letter, and he embarked on a journey that saw him separated from his wife and young children for four years.

“We had advised you before to straighten yourself and cease feeding foreigners,” it said, bearing the Taliban symbol and written in the name of Samad.

“It has come to our attention that you have begun additional employment with them, providing transportation services to and from the base for the workers.

“As a result, the commission has decided to impose a severe penalty, namely, that you must be executed.

“Wherever you are in the country, our suicide bombers will locate you and kill you, just like they did the Kandahar base personnel. “If God wills.”

Despite the Taliban’s lightning-quick takeover of his native nation last month, Omid, who now lives in Kirkby and suffers from depression and suicidal thoughts, is yet to be granted leave to remain in the UK.

“It is,” he told The Washington Newsday.

