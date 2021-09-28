Dad pays $108 to a neighbor to murder his 7-year-old daughter so he can frame his wife.

A father has been arrested after reportedly paying his neighbor to murder his 7-year-old daughter in order to blame his wife for the crime. The accused was allegedly enraged at his wife for refusing to adopt the contentious Islamic divorce technique known as “triple talaq.”

Muzammil Shamad, a native of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was detained on Saturday in connection with the death of his daughter, according to The Times Of India.

On the accusation of the child’s mother Shabnam, his neighbor Amir and sibling Mudassir Shamad were also arrested. Murder and criminal conspiracy have been charged against the defendants.

Shabnam stated in her complaint that she married Muzammil in 2010. In 2014, he did, however, give her a triple talaq. “In my absence, he gave me the talaq, declaring it null and void. The following year, he remarried and has been attempting to force me to leave my marital home. In 2018, he attempted but failed to throw acid on me,” Shabnam told The Times Of India.

Saba, her daughter, was found in a pool of blood with her neck slit on Sept. 19. Muzammil had paid his neighbor Amir Rs 8,000 ($108) and free beers to murder his daughter, according to further research. He also met his brother earlier this month and plotted to do the crime on September 19 and blame his wife.

“We discovered Saba was being held captive by her uncle Mudassir, who assaulted her with a hammer while Amir slashed her throat during the investigation. A top police officer told the news site that the girl’s father stayed in Delhi to avoid suspicion. Amir’s blood-soaked garments were also discovered in a neighboring field.

An inquiry into the alleged acid attack was initiated in 2018, according to the police official. Muzammil, on the other hand, was not arrested because there was no proof against him.

Meanwhile, Shabnam has expressed doubts about her husband’s involvement in her son’s death three years ago.

A similar tragedy occurred recently in India, where a child was murdered by her father because his wife refused to wear a veil. The child’s body was subsequently discreetly burned by the accused and his family. The suspected murder was only discovered after the woman and her parents filed a police report.