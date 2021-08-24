Dad pawned his Breitling watch to get money for his multi-million pound company.

A man who grew up on a council estate and had a stroke before beginning his company has described his journey to success.

Callum Walsh washed his neighbors’ cars on his street in Crossacres, Wythenshawe, when he was nine years old, giving his clients a “lifetime membership” in exchange for a £5 monthly subscription.

According to MEN, gardening services and a tuck shop ‘business’ at school involving snacks and cans of pop followed.

Daisy, Callum’s wife, said he was driven from an early age despite living up on a council estate.

Callum and Daisy were shocked to learn he had suffered a minor stroke four years ago, not long after turning 26 and with a four-month-old newborn daughter.

“I was jobless, with a young family to feed and no pot to p*** in,” he explained. I was completely bankrupt.

“I put my family’s needs on credit cards, maxed up my credit cards, and took out loans and overdrafts to make ends meet. My wonderful wife was even denied maternity leave by me, yet she never complained.

“I had become a stay-at-home dad. Mummy supported her family as I looked for work. I felt like I’d failed miserably.

“And that was the start of it.

“I pawned my Breitling watch, used the money to apply for a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) license, and sought help from my LinkedIn network.

“After a series of lengthy communications and lengthy processes, I was finally able to secure some funding for my brokerage.”

Match Me Car Finance, an online car finance broker situated in Wythenshawe, was born as a result.

The pair, who now live in Cheshire, came up with the name while sitting on their sofa at home one night.

“I had all the fire in the world inside my belly, but I ran out of money,” he explained.

“I took out a high-interest loan that was secured by my home.” I was willing to sacrifice everything because I was so enthusiastic about it that I knew it wouldn’t fail.”

And his gut instincts were correct.

According to Callum, the company, which began operations in May 2018, had a profit of £90,000 in its first financial year of operation.

