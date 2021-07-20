Dad passes out while paying the tab after the family lunch at the bar.

When her father ‘keeled over’ while out for a family meal, his daughter applauded the staff and diners at a popular pub for rushing to his rescue.

Clare Lowe, 41, of St Helens, and her family were paying for their lunch at the Griffin Inn on Warrington Road, Bold Heath, on Saturday, July 17, when her father, James, had a “funny, glazed over look on his face.”

Clare said her father, who is 70 years old, began to “keel over” and “strike the floor,” and then began making jerking motions as if he were “having a seizure.”

Clare said the family was terrified and “had no idea what was going on,” but that diners and, in particular, staff reassured them by rushing over to assist the senior and even offering to “take him to hospital.”

“My dad’s sister and brother were here, so we’d just gone out for a meal,” Clare told The Washington Newsday. We’d just finished our meal and gone to pay the bill; we’d had a wonderful meal there.

“When I tried to put my father’s card into the machine, he got a peculiar glazed over look on his face. He had just begun to keel over.

“I was about to grab him when he fell to the ground. As soon as he fell to the ground, the staff rushed to his aid. A group of diners came over to assist us.

“This is the first time something like this has happened to him. We didn’t know if he was having a stroke or what was wrong. It was terrifying.”

When Clare’s father was put back into his chair, his limbs began to make “jerking” gestures, and a diner whose son suffers from seizures thought his symptoms resembled those of a seizure.

“The staff put him in the recovery position, the first aider came over, and everyone came over to help,” Clare explained.

“The staff called for an ambulance for dad but were told it would be around a six-hour wait, so they asked if anyone could help.”

