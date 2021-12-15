Dad Passes Away While Taking an After-Work Nap.

According to his family, a 36-year-old Australian father died in his sleep last week despite having no known disease.

On the morning of December 8, Daniel Perkins of Shellharbour, New South Wales, took a snooze after returning home from a night shift, according to 7News.com.au.

According to the Australian outlet, the father of two planned to pick up his twin boys from school later that afternoon, but he never woke up and died in his sleep. His death cause has yet to be determined.

Prior to his death, Perkins showed no signs of sickness, according to his brother-in-law Shane Andersen.

According to Nikki’s brother, Andersen, Perkins’ wife Nikki and the couple’s 8-year-old boys Logan and Jordi are now going through “the unfathomable.”

Andersen described Perkins as a father who “would do everything for his boys and Nikki.”

“Dan worked the night shift to spend as much time with his boys as possible while still supporting for [his]family,” the brother-in-law added.

Perkins and Nikki had been in love since high school and had been married for 21 years.

Perkins was also characterized as “the most genuine and caring person” who “would have a chat with anyone and give them the time of day,” according to Andersen.

“Nikki would often wonder why [Daniel] was taking so long,” Andersen recounted, “and it was because he was conversing with the man at the bakery, or the coffee shop, and would always have a chat with the instructors when picking the boys up from school.”

As of this writing, a GoFundMe page set up by Andersen following Perkins’ death to help the latter’s family had received just over AU$42,000 ($29,850) of its AU$45,000 ($31,980) target.

Andersen expressed gratitude to those who sent messages and flowers, dropped by food, or donated to the GoFundMe page, saying that it has “given comfort and alleviated the difficulties we are carrying” during this “terrible time.”

“While this will not bring [Daniel] back, it will give Nikki and the boys time to grieve and add some security to their future,” he continued.

Perkins was also “a fantastic, nice man who would literally give you the shirt from his back,” according to Andersen, who attributed the community’s response and support to his being “a great, friendly guy who would literally give you the shirt off his back.”

The family is now asking anyone who is even slightly unwell to visit a hospital for a checkup.