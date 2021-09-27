Dad murders his children and hangs their bodies from a tree, then sends a video to a relative before killing himself.

Before killing himself, a dad in India allegedly killed his two children, filmed a video of their bodies hanging from a tree, and emailed the horrifying footage to a relative.

The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. The 33-year-old guy, whose identity has not been revealed, was injured at work earlier this month and has had to stay at home to recover. After noticing his wife talking on the phone, he began to assume she was having an affair, according to reports. According to Catch News, this resulted in a heated quarrel between the pair.

The man informed her wife that he was going shopping and that he would be taking their 5-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son with him on Sunday evening. He also snatched his wife’s phone silently. He then took the children to a remote location and murdered them. After that, he made a video of their bodies hanging from a tree and sent it to a relative.

“This is exactly what you wanted. You intended to assassinate us. According to India Today, he remarked in the video message, “See, we are dead now.” He then turned off the phone and killed himself.

The relative who received the video immediately alerted the authorities, who conducted an extensive search. The bodies of the man and the children were discovered hanging from a mango tree. The weapon used to murder the youngsters has yet to be discovered.

After accusing his wife of having an extramarital affair, a man in the western Indian state of Gujarat allegedly killed his 5-year-old daughter earlier this year. According to police, the man and his wife had numerous fights because the husband suspected his wife of cheating on him. The accused allegedly took his child to a farming area and forced her to sit near a canal on the day of the occurrence. He then ripped the belt from her dress and used it to strangle the infant. He was apprehended and charged with murder.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.