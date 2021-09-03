Dad misplaces his wedding ring just before his late wife’s diamond anniversary.

Just before his late wife’s diamond anniversary, Dad misplaces his wedding ring.

A woman expressed her gratitude to staff for locating her father’s lost wedding band before his late wife’s diamond wedding anniversary, saying she “can’t thank them enough.”

On Tuesday, August 31, Great-grandfather John Craven went shopping, drove to get diesel, and then proceeded to a local car wash in St Helens before returning home.

After discovering his wedding band had been stolen while doing the dishes, John, 77, called his daughter Sharon George in a panic.

Sharon, 53, said the family was “devastated” by the ring’s theft, not because of its value, but because it would have been her father’s 60th wedding anniversary with her mother Margaret, who died in 2015.

The family had feared the ring was lost for forever, Sharon told The Washington Newsday, but she was surprised to get a call 45 minutes later.

She explained, “I was caring for my granddaughter when he called and claimed I’d lost my wedding band.”

“I instructed him to check the bowl or see if it was at the bottom of the sink while he was doing the dishes when he called.

“When I inquired if he had gone anywhere else, he said he had gone to B&M for some bread, then to Tesco for diesel, which he does every week, and finally to the vehicle wash. I said, “We’ll phone them all and see whether it’s been given in.”

She described him as “sobbing and trembling.” He was shivering.

“He said it wasn’t worth a lot of money,” she said, “but I told him it wasn’t about the money.” It’s gold, and it’s worth a lot of money if it falls into the wrong hands. I didn’t think we’d get it back, and I think that was one of the things that annoyed him the most.”

Sharon’s sister dialed B&M and Tesco, as well as IMO Car Wash on Denton’s Green Lane.

Because of the coronavirus, the employee she spoke with stated that they do not enter cars unless they are being repaired inside, but that they “hate it when anything like that happens” and would search the area.

About 45 minutes later, Sharon received a call informing her that the wedding band had been found.

Sharon said, “As he was.”

“We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”