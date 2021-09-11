Dad left his work because he believed he “could do it better” himself.

After quitting his work, a father went from a broken desk in his spare room to a contemporary new office with a staff of 26.

Mike Dunn stated he had always told himself he “could do it better,” and when a friend said, “What are you waiting for?” he decided to change his life.

The 33-year-old said he had worked for a couple telemarking firms and had grown disillusioned, but that doing it alone would place too much hardship on his family.

“My wife Sian has always been my biggest supporter and backed me doing everything myself, and I used to grumble to her about how I could do it better,” said Scarlett’s father.

“Then I talked to a buddy who simply asked, ‘What are you waiting for?’ and he was correct.”

Mike resigned his job and founded the Excel TM Group in Ellesmere Port, which specializes in construction telemarketing. When a construction company has a product to offer, they frequently outsource the sales to a company like Mike’s.

“I started with a borrowed laptop, a broken desk, a phone, and a wipe board, and I still have a photo from when I initially set up,” he explained.

Things were going well until, like with so many stories beginning in January 2020, the epidemic struck.

“I was not qualified for any government funding or incentives because I was a new business,” Mike explained.

“I understand why a few corporations withdrew. So I resolved to work for free for three months in the hopes that the businesses I assisted would want to hire me after that.”

His brave move paid off, as he now has Dulux and Victoria Plumbing on his customer list, as well as a slew of other small businesses. Mike also has a modern workplace with a pool table and a fridge supplied with beer for Friday socials with a team of 26 workers at Pioneer House, Pioneer Business Park, North Road.

“We have only gone from strength to strength, and the competitors have taken notice, and some have even tried to take,” he said.

