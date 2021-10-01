Dad is taken aback when a stranger approaches him and his children in Heron Foods.

On Wednesday, John Shaw, 53, of Whiston, had just picked up his two children, Alfie and Celine, from school when he went to Heron Foods in Prescot to get some necessities (September 30).

A woman approached the family while they were shopping and asked if the children would like a complimentary bag she had received from Sports Direct.

After speaking with his children, ages 15 and 11, the woman handed them the orange and black bag, which they were astonished to see inside.

“The woman spoke to me and asked if my children would like the bag, and after they replied yes, she stated there was a special surprise inside and walked away,” John told The Washington Newsday.

“I figured there must be money in there,” I reasoned, “and when Alfie opened the bag, he discovered £20 inside.”

Whiston’s father dashed over to the woman and told her he couldn’t take it.

“She told me she would be more insulted if we didn’t take the bag,” he said. I was taken aback and startled.

“I said thank you, but I was so taken aback that I forgot to ask her name.”

John told his story in a Facebook group that now has hundreds of members.

After an incident a few weeks prior, he believes it was “a nice kind of karma.”

“On his way to school, my son noticed an elderly man who had fallen over in the street,” he explained.

“I truly feel this is good karma because he was the one who called the ambulance and stayed with him.

“Liverpool has always been such a loving and helpful city, but this had restored my confidence in humanity.”

Since then, the kids have divided the money in half.