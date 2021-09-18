Dad is fighting for his life in the hospital, while his children implore him to “come home.”

After contracting covid and five infections, a father of three was left with a “artificial” heart and lung.

After struggling to breathe, Adam Fil was rushed to the hospital on August 23 with covid. He was put on oxygen, but doctors quickly discovered he had five illnesses spread throughout his body.

The 32-year-old was placed on a ventilator, but doctors were optimistic that he would make a full recovery.

He was transferred to a London hospital after six days and placed on an ECMO system, which operates as a heart and lung machine.

When Adam went in for a scan, it was discovered that he had a brain haemorrhage. He was in a critical but stable condition.

With Adam’s heart attack on September 16, it’s now a waiting game.

Adam’s wife and family are now waiting to see if he wakes up, but even if he does, the brain haemorrhage is likely to have long-term consequences.

“He couldn’t breathe, he was gasping for air, so the ambulance came and rushed him to hospital,” Adam’s sister, Monika Fil, of Southport, told The Washington Newsday.

“He was immediately put on oxygen and transported to the covid unit. They rapidly discovered that this was insufficient. He lacked the necessary lung capacity. Because his lungs weren’t working, he was put on 75 percent oxygen, then 95 percent.

“He had five separate illnesses in his body at the same time as he had covid. He had the delta variety of covid, as well as a bacterial infection in his lungs, as well as illnesses in his liver, kidneys, and heart.

“After that, he was hooked up to a ventilator. The doctor stated he wasn’t sure if he’d live if he was hooked up to a ventilator since his lungs might fail.

“While on the ventilator machine in Portsmouth, they gave him a 70% chance of survival. After six days, he had a high temperature of 41 degrees, prompting the decision to link him to an ECMO machine, which functions as an artificial heart and lung.

