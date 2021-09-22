Dad is enraged after the family’s Butlins vacation is canceled due to a change in half-term dates.

After school term hours were adjusted, a father was forced to cancel a family vacation for 17 people.

Ian Richardson, of Moreton, booked a Butlins trip for October 2022, believing that the Wirral Council’s half-term dates were set in stone.

He lambasted the date change, calling it a “disgrace” that will put him out of money due to his family travel deposits.

Ian states that the Wirral Council website stated the October 22 half-term holiday dates he used to plan his trip as Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 4.

He alleges that these dates have been on the council’s website for over eight months before being revised yesterday.

Wirral schools will have a new half-term schedule from October 24 to October 28, 2022.

“You expect what you see on the council website to be the dates, etched in stone,” Ian said to The Washington Newsday. There’s nothing in there that suggests they’ll merely replace them, and the dates are set until 2023.

“Why bother mentioning them if they don’t mean anything and can be modified on the fly?”

He claims he discovered the change while looking at the council website’s term dates section yesterday.

“For the council to decide to change the school vacation dates for October half term next year when the dates have been sitting on their own website for all to see for the previous eight months is an utter disgrace,” he said in a local Facebook group this morning.

“With barely over a year until the half-term date, individuals who plan vacations ahead of time have very little notice. The number of families affected, many of whom have already booked their vacations, will be significant.

“They didn’t even post a message on their own website explaining why they did it; they just changed it without warning.

“The council should be ashamed of their decisions; you’ve put a lot of families in a difficult situation. “Way to go.”

