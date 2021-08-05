Dad is ’embarrassed’ after being ejected from a funfair due to a religious blade dispute.

After being arrested for carrying a religious dagger in public at a funfair, a father felt “embarrassed.”

According to North Wales Live, Prabjot Singh is an Amritdhari Sikh who is lawfully entitled to carry a kirpan for religious grounds under the Offensive Weapons Bill.

Mr Singh and his family and friends were at Tir Prince Fun Park in Conwy on July 30 when a member of staff instructed him that he needed to remove his six-inch kirpan while on a ride with his little kid.

Prabjot Singh doesn’t speak much English, so a family friend clarified on his behalf that the blade is legal and that he carries it as part of his Sikh beliefs.

“I was at the front of the queue waiting to get on the ride when I heard him [the staff member]say you had to go out,” Arminder Singh explained.

“I said, ‘What is the matter?’ and a staff member replied that this individual was carrying a knife. He used the word “knife” in his sentence. It’s not authorized, he said.

“I explained that it’s lawful under UK law, but they claimed they couldn’t allow it because someone might get hurt.

“He [the staff member]stated it was fine and didn’t argue with me too much. When the ride began, he informed police that he had a knife, which prompted them to react, and four or five cars arrived before the ride had even ended.”

Arminder Singh’s daughter informed him that Prabjot Singh had been arrested by police when he exited the vehicle.

“Everyone was looking at us like we were terrorists,” he claimed. My friend’s wife was in tears, and everyone became jittery.

“They put him in handcuffs without listening to anything, which was quite embarrassing.”

Arminder approached authorities to speak with them and explain the problem due to the language barrier.

After investigating the kirpan’s origins, the officers released Prabjot and handed him a receipt for his imprisonment.

Despite being released by the police, Arminder claims that the proprietor of Tir Prince escorted the group out of the establishment.