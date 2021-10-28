Dad is charged with manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old boy; he abandoned him in the laundry room to die.

A Florida dad was arrested after his 12-year-old son was allegedly beaten and left to die in the family’s laundry room.

Jason Godleski, 33, of Palm Bay, has been charged with aggravated child murder and failure to report a death. According to Palm Bay police, the guy reported the death of his son, Noah Godleski, on Oct. 22 but did not specify how he died, according to WFTV.

Jason called the Palm Bay Police Department from a dispatch line in the lobby and informed them of his son’s death inside his Palm Bay house, according to the department.

Officers discovered Noah’s body in the laundry room when they arrived at the house. According to the outlet, he appeared to have been dead for a “lengthy” time and had marks of violence on his body.

When detectives told Jason about the discovery, he told them he knew he was going to jail but refused to answer any questions without a lawyer present. According to Florida Today, he also informed authorities that he shared the house with his girlfriend and three other children.

Police later contacted Jason’s girlfriend, Samarial Dubose, who was staying in Connecticut with their three other children, according to the report. Noah had been “misbehaving” on Oct. 17, she informed the officers, and Jason had punished him by locking him in the laundry room. He then secluded Noah from the rest of the family by leaving him there for several days.

Jason told Dubose that he was going to transport her and the three other children to Connecticut a few days after the event, according to Dubose. According to an arrest affidavit, he also stated that he wanted to “give her a break” from the victim.

Jason told a family member during a recorded call that Noah had been alive for a few days but was dead when they departed for Connecticut, according to the WFTV story.

Cindy Godleski, Jason’s mother, told police on Tuesday that her son awoke to Noah hurling objects at Dubose. He then admitted to hitting Noah “too hard on the face and back of the head.” However, he emphasized that Noah’s death was an accident, according to the affidavit.

Jason scratched his own face with Noah’s hand, according to Cindy, to make it appear as if he had self-inflicted wounds.

Jason Godleski is now detained in Brevard County.