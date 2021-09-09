Dad is astounded with what he receives after waiting four months for DFS delivery.

After ordering a brand new sofa from DFS, an NHS worker was taken aback when it arrived in two right halves.

In May, Liam Connell, 58, bought a £1,749 suite that featured a sofa, chair, and stool, and was told it would take 11 weeks to arrive.

However, the new sofa arrived nearly four months later, and Liam was taken aback by what he saw.

Liam quickly phoned DFS to alert them of the situation, but was informed he had to either return everything or keep both pieces.

Mr Connell informed the furniture behemoth that he had previously sold his old couch, leaving him with no where to sit.

When two replacement packages failed to come, he became even more enraged.

“I moved into my new house about a year ago and now that I’m completely established in, I decided to renovate my suite – it was the final piece in my house, so I was really looking forward to it arriving,” the 58-year-old explained.

“I eventually got my delivery date, and the guys came in and opened everything, and we discovered that the sofa was two of the same side.

“I was completely taken aback, surprised to say the least. I was already annoyed because the delivery was almost a month late.

“They exclaimed, ‘Oh god, there must have been a misunderstanding.’ They called and said, “We have to take it all or leave it all because it’s all come together.”

“I told you you couldn’t take it all because I wouldn’t be able to sit.” I couldn’t get rid of my old suite because I’d already sold it, so I had no choice but to keep it.

“They claimed I’d get a call from someone from the office, but no one did, so I called later that afternoon and they said, ‘We’re looking into it, we’ll be in touch.’

“It’s been back and forth since then, trying to figure it out. Every time I try to reach someone on the phone, it takes half an hour; it’s a nightmare.”

