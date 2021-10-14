Dad is arrested when his toddler discovers a gun in his ‘Paw Patrol’ bag and shoots his mother to death.

A Florida man has been accused in the killing of his girlfriend, who was fatally shot during a video call by the couple’s 2-month-old son after the child discovered a loaded revolver in a backpack.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Veondre Avery, 22, was arrested for the killing of his 21-year-old partner, Shamaya Lynn, on Aug. 11 at the couple’s home in Altamonte Springs, citing a statement provided by the state attorney’s office for Seminole and Brevard counties.

After a loaded gun he had was left unsecured in a “Paw Patrol” backpack on the floor of the couple’s bedroom, Avery was charged with manslaughter and failing to secure a firearm. The gun was eventually discovered by their 2-year-old toddler, who inadvertently shot it at Lynn’s head as she was on a Zoom chat with her coworkers, according to authorities.

“Forensic evidence clearly demonstrated that the child possessed and fired the handgun independently,” according to the statement.

According to the Associated Press, a woman on the same video call as Lynn contacted 911 after hearing a disturbance and watching Lynn collapse.

“One of the ladies fainted… She’s got the camera on her. In the back, her baby is sobbing “A 911 operator was informed by one of Lynn’s female coworkers.

She explained, “We heard a huge kabloom and then she leaned back and we just saw blood from her face.”

As he attempted to assist his buddy, Avery reportedly dialed 911 and pleaded with dispatchers to hurry.

According to the attorneys’ statement, officers arrived at Oaks of Spring Valley Apartments and discovered Avery doing CPR on Lynn. Lynn was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, but the single shot fired from behind her proved fatal, and she was pronounced dead on the site.

The youngster who accidently shot the gun, as well as another child who was present in the house at the time of the incident, were both unharmed and handed over to a family member.

Avery is now being held at the Seminole County Jail without bond. If convicted of manslaughter, a second-degree crime in Florida, he faces up to 15 years in prison, 15 years of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

In a press conference, Altamonte Springs officer Roberto Ruiz Jr. remarked, “Your decisions have repercussions, and this was just a very terrible decision.”

“As a gun owner, you have a responsibility to take care of those firearms,” he continued.

There is no set date for the trial. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.