Dad Gets 15 Years In Prison After Admitting To Attempting To Drown Infant Due To Holiday Stress.

In December 2018, a man from Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for attempting to drown his 6-month-old daughter.

According to KMBC 9 and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jonathon Zicarelli, 28, pled guilty Friday to a charge of child abuse or neglect.

According to KSHB 41, Zicarelli was arrested on Dec. 17, 2018, in Greenwood, Missouri, after turning himself in to police alleging he drowned his child.

According to the KMBC 9 report, the father appeared “emotionally detached” when he told investigators he killed his infant in the pond near the soccer fields on Doc Henry Road. The baby, who had muck in her eyes and grass in her mouth, was discovered floating face-up in the pond.

Her body temperature was 87.9 degrees Fahrenheit at the time, according to Fox 4 Kansas City. Babies and children have a typical body temperature of 97.9 to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to KMBC 9, police believe she was in the water for more than 10 minutes. After responders re-started her breathing, she was brought to the hospital with severe hypothermia.

According to court filings, Zicarelli told officers he was experiencing “dark thoughts” and was stressed out because of the holiday and attempting to provide for his family. He stated he attempted to murder his daughter in order to make things easier on his wife.

Zicarelli allegedly admitted to intending to murder his daughter for more than 24 hours, according to police.

According to records, Zicarelli said police he drove by the pond three times, parked his car, and walked down to the water to see if he would murder her. He allegedly submerged his kid in the water and watched her sink before driving away and confessing his crime to the Greenwood Police Department.

Zicarelli’s daughter spent a few days in the hospital after the event before being released.

Greg Hallgrimson, the Greenwood police chief at the time of Zicarelli’s arrest, was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2019 for hitting the father while he was restrained and violating his constitutional rights, according to KSHB 41.

According to Hallgrimson’s plea bargain, after collecting Zicarelli’s baby, he walked up to where Zicarelli was chained in a chair, grabbed him, threw him to the ground, jumped on top of him, screamed at him, and beat him in the face. Brief News from Washington Newsday.