After triggering a catastrophic crash, a father escaped to a hotel, leaving a scrambler bike rider lying dying in the street.

When Oliver Christian collided with the off-road bike, he was driving on the wrong side of a major metropolitan route.

Patrick Conway, one of his victims, died as a result of his injuries, while another rider needed medical care for severe wounds.

In April of last year, Christian was driving through Stockbridge Village when he collided with a scrambler bike on Waterpark Drive.

“He collided with the motorbike at a time when the road was extremely congested, and at the time of the incident, the road traffic investigation found the motorbike was totally on the right lane and the defendant was entirely within the wrong carriageway,” said prosecutor Ben Jones.

Christian originally denied crossing to the wrong side of the road, then said he did so while checking down side streets to see if his partner and children were out walking.

Mr Jones said the 29-year-old had his girlfriend’s phone number but had made no attempt to contact her before the accident.

“Patrick himself was flung off the motorbike and received severe, catastrophic injuries,” he told Liverpool Crown Court, “which, according to many specialists, might have been caused by the impact with the car, the road surface, the scene of the crash railings, or all three.”

Mr. Conway was in intensive care for two days before the decision was made to remove his life support. The court heard that the 22-year-organs old’s were given to save the lives of others.

“The defendant fled, abandoning his damaged car on the side of the road,” Mr Jones added.

Christian’s car had driven another 140 yards before colliding with the motorcycle, and there was no proof that he had braked.

He ran away from the scene, changed his clothes, and went to a motel where he “went to ground” for the night, informing authorities he smoked marijuana there before surrendering the next day.

His actions, according to the court, were designed to be tests.