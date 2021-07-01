Dad encouraged him to ‘get a legitimate job’ outside of elementary school after reversing BMW into PCSO repeatedly.

Before reversing his car twice into a police community support officer (PCSO) in front of frightened children and parents outside a primary school, a company director advised him to “f*** off” and “find a genuine job.”

Marcus Nicholson, 31, of Red Brow Lane, Daresbury, had arrived on Chester Road in Daresbury, on the outskirts of Runcorn, at 3.15pm on Wednesday, November 25, and attempted to park his BMW in a spot but was unable to do so, forcing him to park on double yellow lines.

The PCSO was on uniformed patrol and in the vicinity because to reports of parking problems outside Daresbury Primary School, according to prosecutor Angela Blackmore.

Nicholson was recognized by the PCSO from “prior issues” about parking and was informed he couldn’t park there.

After the PCSO informed him he couldn’t park there again, Nicholson told him to “f*** off.” He continued to say it when the PCSO told him he couldn’t.

After five minutes, the officer began drafting a fixed penalty notice, and Nicholson returned to his BMW with his daughter.

Nicholson then instructed him to “find a proper job” and sat in the driver’s seat, according to the PCSO.

Nicholson slammed his car into the PCSO, striking him across the tops of his knees and jarring his back.

The PCSO took a step back, and the BMW reversed again, hitting him before pulling away and driving away.

At least four spectators, including children and parents, watched the incident and described Nicholson’s behavior as “disgusting” and “very shocking.”

The event was also captured on the PCSO’s bodycam film, which was shown in court and showed him responding, “I’ve got a genuine job.”

Nicholson pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, parking in a prohibited area, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and driving without due care and attention in connection with the incident after his arrest and charges, but was found guilty of all counts at trial on Friday at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington.

Despite being on duty, Nicholson used the automobile "like a weapon" against him, according to a victim statement read to the court by a Cheshire police PCSO.