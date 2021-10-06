Dad drinks pesticide-laced soda and dies; kid drinks leftover soda and dies as well.

Last week, a man in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh committed suicide by drinking a pesticide-laced soft drink.

The 28-year-old carpenter M Venkata Ramana died Friday after consuming half a bottle of pesticide-laced cola the night before at his house in Korasavada, Srikakulam, according to The Times of India.

After family members and neighbors rushed their father to RIMS hospital Srikakulam in serious condition, the man’s 3-year-old son, Nihal, and his 5-year-old daughter, Yamini, drank what was left in the soft drink container, according to the outlet. The two kids were completely ignorant that the drink had been tainted with pesticide.

On Friday night, Ramana passed away in the hospital. His son perished as well, and his daughter is in the ICU fighting for her life.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the parent was unable to get a regular employment, requiring him to borrow money from friends and local lenders to make ends meet, according to the outlet.

Ramana tried to return the loans by selling his tiny residence, but he was unable to do so. According to the story, he decided to terminate his life once the circumstances worsened.

In late August, a couple in India drank poison, and the husband allegedly cut the throats of their two children in an apparent suicide pact.

Ravi Thakre and his wife Ranjana Thakre ingested poison before using a floor tile cutter to slice the throats of their 16-year-old son Chirag and 14-year-old daughter Gunjan while they were sleeping in the family’s house in Madhya Pradesh state on Aug. 28.

Chirag died on the scene, but while working on the daughter, the electric tile cutter broke. Soon later, their 56-year-old father passed away.

Ranjana and her daughter were rushed to the hospital, where they are now in critical condition. Both survived the incident and later gave police recorded testimonies about it.

Police found a four-page suicide note written by the civil engineering graduate father, in which he stated he had been unemployed for three months and that the family was in financial distress. According to reports, the family owed more than Rs 10 lakh ($13,600) on a mortgage loan they took out in 2012 to buy a house.

In addition, the note stated that the children’s school payments had gone unpaid for the previous two years. Chirag and Gunjan attended a private school and were in Class 11 and 8, respectively. Washington Newsday Brief News.