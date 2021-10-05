Dad didn’t realize his daughter was dying in the road when he heard sirens.

A father who heard ambulance sirens and a helicopter didn’t realize his daughter was dying on the side of the road just yards from his house.

Jennifer Dowd, an NHS project manager, was out for a morning bike ride in Sefton Village when she was hit by Lucy Ashton.

Ashton, 24, was rushing to work in her Ford Focus after waking up late following an early-morning dispute with her partner.

When she left the 31-year-old biker in a serious condition with “unsurvivable brain injuries,” the caregiver said she “panicked.”

Ms Dowd’s relatives, including the beloved victim’s father, Bootle’s Labour MP Peter Dowd, read painful statements to Ashton in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court today.

Mr Dowd added, “On December 14, 1988, at 10.12 p.m., I was in the room when Jennie was born through emergency caesarean section after a terrible birth for her and her mother.”

“On October 6, 2020, at 2.14 p.m., little over 32 years later, I was in the room to see her death after nine days of trauma for her, our family, and her friends.

“Jennie’s nightmare began when she was knocked off her bicycle at around 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, on a beautiful, tranquil fall morning. And the trauma has stayed with us all to this day, and it will never leave us.

“I could hear emergency services sirens and a helicopter close by on the Sunday morning she was knocked down, disrupting the serenity of that quiet morning.

“I had no idea they were on their way to aid Jennie, who was lying dying in the road approximately 100 yards from my house.

“The thought that I was only a minute away from being struck down, abandoned, and left alone by the driver, injured and dead, has been with me ever since.

“I was standing so close to where she was lying. I felt like I had let her down in some way. Is it possible that I would have gone out? Is it possible that I was with her? “Could I have been of assistance to her?”

Before Judge David Aubrey, QC, reassured the heartbroken father, he burst into tears and grasped the witness stand’s lectern. “The summary has come to an end.”