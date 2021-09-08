Dad Contracts COVID-19 on the Day of Vaccination and Passes Away Hours Later.

COVID-19 claimed the life of a 68-year-old man in Campbell County, Kentucky, just one day after he was set to receive his first vaccine dose.

According to Local 12, Steven Brown of Fort Thomas died on August 28 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Brown had planned to have his first vaccine shot on Aug. 27 because of the increased incidence of the delta variety, but he decided to skip it because he awoke feeling bad that day, according to the outlet.

“He has no sense of taste or smell; he’s coughing, and he says to me, ‘You know what? I believe I will reschedule. Brown’s daughter, Molly, recalled their conversation: “I don’t want to make anyone else sick.”

After no one had heard from their father in hours, her brother went to his apartment to check on him. Brown’s “breathing troubles [were]getting worse,” according to Molly, so paramedics were called.

Just hours before he died, their father video-called Molly from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas.

Molly stated, “I didn’t imagine this was going to be the last time I saw my dad alive.”

Molly recommended everyone who has not not received the vaccine to do so as quickly as possible. She was cited as stating, “You don’t want to leave your kids with the last image of you on a ventilator struggling for your life.”

Brown will be laid to rest alongside his wife Helen, who died in 1993, at St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

Although the two sites were purchased in the same year, Brown’s funeral arrangements have yet to be finished because thousands of dollars are still required to bury him close to his wife.

On Aug. 29, a GoFundMe for Brown was set up with the goal of raising $7,000 for his burial.

“His one dying desire was to be buried with our mother. When mum died, he even purchased a duplicate spot at St. Stephen’s Cemetery to ensure that he would always be near her,” the fundraiser’s caption added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 176 million Americans, or about 53% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 40.3 million COVID-19 cases and 650,000 deaths so far.