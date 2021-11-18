Dad complimented the girl on her attractiveness before putting his hands down her pants.

After mailing a horrible threat to a girl, a father of two sexually abused her.

Anthony Cubitt, who was described as “depraved,” hounded the 15-year-old girl with sexually graphic texts and abused her.

The 36-year-old kissed the youngster and placed his hand down her trousers, prompting her to try suicide, according to court documents.

He then attempted to groom a 12-year-old girl online while on bail, only to be stung by paedophile hunters.

Cubitt, of Grange Road West, Birkenhead, was the one who first sent the 15-year-old sick messages, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Frances Willmott said Cubitt told her one night that he wanted to perform a sex act on her, that he thought she was lovely and sexy, and that if he were her age, “he would be f***ing her tonight.”

He encouraged the child to keep their chat private before asking if she was 16 and referring to her as his girlfriend, which she denied.

“Anthony Cubitt’s response was that he couldn’t believe she was that sexy at 15,” Ms Willmott added.

He asked inquiries to see how the girl felt about him, but when she didn’t respond, he threatened, “Answer me sexy before I f*** your head out.”

“He then sent her a message advising her to leave her window open because he was going to climb up to see her and would be waiting naked in her bed when she got back,” Ms Willmott continued.

Before telling him to “back off,” the victim confided in an adult, who instructed her to block Cubitt.

After a while, he sent the victim another message, this time calling her “sexy.”

After meeting her at a party, Cubitt sent her a message.

He texted her while she was there, complimenting her on her outfit and calling her “sexy.”

When the victim walked away, he followed her home, grabbing her by the waist and kissing her.

The girl recounted “frozen” and “not knowing what to do with a grown man’manhandling’ her, according to Ms Willmott.

Cubitt tried to kiss her again, so she returned to the party, only to be followed by Cubitt.

“She tried to escape and walk home but was followed by Anthony Cubitt, who kissed her again this time,” Ms Willmott added.

