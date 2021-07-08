Dad Charged With Infant Son Assault Months After Arrested For Injuring Daughter

An Indiana man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of beating his 12-week-old son, who was discovered to have bruises, swelling, and a cracked rib.

Jalen Casey, 26, was nabbed months after being jailed for child abuse, Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull said CBS station WLKY. “This is a case where we had advocated this defendant remain in jail and unfortunately that didn’t happen,” he added.

According to court filings, Casey provided “several explanations” for how the infant boy became injured while being arrested by Jeffersonville Police, but “none were consistent with the baby’s injuries.”

According to the complaint, the child’s mother informed authorities that she assumed her kid was having an allergic reaction. However, according to WLKY, the doctors who examined him stated that the boy’s injuries were significant. The authorities did not provide any additional information about the child’s present condition.

The prosecutor said during Wednesday’s hearing that Casey was a danger not only to his children, but also to the community. The judge decided to establish a monetary bond of $200,000 for the defendant. The defendant was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for his initial hearing.

“Our mission is going to remain the same in this case and that is to hold him accountable to try and prove him guilty of these allegations and if that’s done, to try and obtain a significant prison sentence,” Mull added.

Casey was charged with negligence and abuse in October following reports that his newborn daughter suffered brain bleeding, a bruise to the centre of her chest, and a scratch to her lip and right armpit.

He then claimed authorities he was holding the infant and walked into a dark room when he slipped and collided with a closet door, dropping her inadvertently. He stated that the infant began to cry and he shook her because “she wouldn’t stop crying.”

After she began vomiting, the youngster was transported to the hospital. When the incident occurred, Casey was minding the newborn at her grandmother’s house. “I didn’t intentionally hurt my daughter, and I would never do anything to hurt her,” he told police.

Despite the fact that he was charged with abuse, the judge reduced his bond from $50,000 to $5,000, and he was freed from prison.