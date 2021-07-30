Dad broke his son’s skull because he sat on the toilet for too long, forcing him to wait 15 minutes.

A dad admitted to hacking his son after a fight over the use of a toilet, injuring him with a skull fracture and lacerations to the head.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Wong Pak-Chung, 78, acknowledged to assaulting his 31-year-old son, Wong Wa-lee, when the latter was residing with him at a property in Hong Kong’s Yau Tong district. According to the South China Morning Post, Pak-Chung cut his kid with a knife when he refused to get out of the toilet and made him wait outside for more than 15 minutes.

On the day of the incident, Pak-Chung went home from work to find his son smoking in the bathroom with the door open, ignoring his request to use the restroom. Pak-Chung, enraged, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and assaulted his son without warning.

The son attempted but failed to push his father out of the bathroom and calm him down. Wa-head, lee’s neck, and upper body were cut before he could flee to a bedroom and summon the cops.

Pak-Chung answered the door in blood-stained garments when the cops came. The officers discovered blood all over the living room, bathroom, and bedroom. Pak-Chung informed the police of the incident, and Wa-lee was taken to the hospital.

Wa-lee suffered a laceration to his skull that was 8 centimeters long, as well as cuts to his neck, shoulder, arm, and elbow. His muscles were shredded as well, and the deep gashes revealed some of them. According to ABS-CBN News, he had to have an emergency procedure and was hospitalized for 27 days.

Pak-Chung, who had no prior convictions, pleaded guilty to one count of intentional wounding, which carries a life sentence. On Aug. 6, he is due to be sentenced in District Court.

The court will sentence him after reviewing reports on his medical condition and family relationship to see whether this was a one-time occurrence. When the matter is heard in District Court, the maximum sentence for injuring with intent is seven years in prison.