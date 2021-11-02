Dad assaulted and scarred a stranger in his own home.

Despite admitting to hitting a stranger so viciously that he is still in pain almost three years later, a smiling father of three avoided jail today.

On January 13, 2019, Nicholas Heffron assaulted Paul Gavin at his Warbreck Moor property after the two men got into a fight after coming from the adjacent Queens Arms bar.

Mr Gavin was left with facial injuries, stated he now had scars around one of his eyes, and was still afraid to go to a pub two years and nine months after the attack, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

Mr Gavin’s injuries around one of his eyes were severe enough, according to prosecutor Nick Cockrell, that he still felt agony when he got up in the morning after sleeping in a posture that put pressure on it.

The court heard that the men, who had never met previously, had been drinking in a pub before returning to Mr Gavin’s residence, where things deteriorated, although the full facts of the events leading up to the fight were not given today.

Defending attorney Philip Tully said: “They’d both been drinking and had a good time with each other.

“Everything was fine until the two of them got into an altercation.

“It’s crucial to note that there was no premeditation, and no weapon or kicking was used.”

Mr Gavin said the attack had made him afraid and that he still couldn’t go to bars in a victim impact statement read to the court.

He stated, ” “I was 12 and a half stone at the time of the tragedy and am now nine stone. I’ve given up going to the gym.

“Since the assault, I have not returned to a pub and now only drink when visiting family members.

“It has had a significant impact on my life as a result of this experience.”

After it was determined that Heffron was acting in self-defense before going too far and gravely hurting Mr Gavin, a more serious allegation of grievous bodily injury with intent was dropped.

