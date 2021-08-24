Dad, also known as “Red,” ran street trades for the “Scouse JJ” gang.

A father was arrested for his involvement in monitoring narcotics dealings in the North West for an operation known as ‘Scouse JJ.’

Joseph Drury, often known as “Red,” traveled from Liverpool to Cheshire to supply and monitor addicts selling crack cocaine and heroin.

After raiding his Croxteth home, police discovered evidence linking him to similar activity in Blackpool, as well as a narcotics hotline that received over 300 calls and texts every day from addicts.

Drury came to the attention of police after undercover investigators in Macclesfield broke up a gathering of street dealers in October.

Melissa Kennerley and Nathan Malkin were apprehended after both ingesting a narcotic wrap.

Kennerley informed investigators that drugs were present at the couple’s neighboring Half Street residence, and a search yielded 13 £10 heroin purchases and 18 £10 crack cocaine deals.

Malkin stated in an interview that the pair were drug users who had been given jobs by their dealer.

Both said they were resupplied three to four times a day and each made between £50 and £100.

Each day they worked, they allegedly dealt roughly £600 worth of cocaine, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The evidence plainly proved that Mr Malkin and Ms Kennerley were trading on behalf of Mr Drury and were answerable to him for drug transactions, according to prosecutor Simon Duncan.

On the phones, messages from Drury describing the flow of narcotics and cash were discovered, as well as texts promoting drugs on behalf of Scouse JJ.

They included requests for the dealers’ takings as well as directions to send out SMS advertisements like “Lad, you need to catch the morning people.”

The following month, Drury was arrested in Macclesfield after police reacted to reports that a child had been left home alone by their mother, who was suspected of being involved in drugs at the time.

While waiting outside, an officer noticed Drury emerge from an alleyway behind a neighboring row of houses and stopped him.

He was interrogated on suspicion of being involved in the distribution of Class A drugs, but he was found not guilty.