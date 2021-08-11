Dad allegedly tries to hang his daughter and sends photos to his wife to entice her to return home.

A man was detained in the Indian state of Maharashtra after he allegedly attempted to murder his 13-year-old daughter over the weekend and planned to email images of the crime to his wife in an attempt to convince her to live with him again.

According to the publication The Times of India, the father, known as Ajay Gaud, a painter in his 30s, attempted to murder his eldest daughter on Saturday and snapped photographs of the scene to transmit to his wife.

According to the site, Gaud allegedly tied a shawl to a ceiling fan in his Malad home and put the other end around his daughter’s neck before convincing her to jump on top of an overturned pail. He then allegedly told the girl to jump in order for her to strangle herself and die.

The father allegedly began photographing his daughter standing over the bucket with the goal of sending the photographs to his wife, Puja, who left their home two years ago due to frequent conflicts.

“[H]e would frequently contact Puja and implore her to return home. The phone would be a source of contention between the two. The Times of India quoted a police officer as saying, “Puja had made it clear that she would never return to live with him.”

Gaud allegedly intended to send the images to Puja in order to entice her back to his house while attempting to conceal his daughter’s death as a suicide.

“He told his daughter that if she did not leap from the bucket, he would activate the ceiling fan and she would die anyway,” Kurar police senior inspector Prakesh Bele said.

The girl, on the other hand, was able to raise an alarm, which alerted neighbors, who then called the cops.

Gaud allegedly put his 8-year-old kid to sleep and covered his body with a white sheet before igniting incense sticks and sending images of the scene to Puja prior to the claimed murder attempt. He allegedly planned to make it look like the couple’s son had also committed suicide.

Gaud, a father of four, is said to have moved to Mumbai with his two older children around a month and a half ago to pursue online education. After they talked to their mother on the phone, he allegedly beat them.

Suchit, Gaud’s brother, filed a police report against him. Gaud was then taken to a magistrates’ court for questioning.