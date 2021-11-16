Dad allegedly stabs sleeping children and then throws them 50 feet from an apartment window, killing one of them.

A child died and another was critically injured after their father allegedly stabbed them and threw them out of their apartment window in Sweden.

After being notified by surrounding residents, Stockholm police arrived at the site Sunday night and saw two children under the age of ten laying in a pool of blood outside the building. Both children were taken to a nearby hospital, but the younger child died on the route due to injuries, according to Sky News.

Meanwhile, forensics officials were sent to the flat and discovered blood in the bedroom. Clothing from the apartment was also taken.

A murder and attempted murder case has been filed, and two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested. The accused had a relationship with the youngsters, according to cops, although they did not elaborate.

According to local media sources, the father stabbed the children in their beds as they slept and then hurled them out the window, which was 50 feet above ground. After then, the father, who is thought to be in his 40s, allegedly stabbed himself.

Meanwhile, a neighbor who heard a noise emanating from the flat told local publication Expressen, “It sounded like a mess, more like something fell to the ground than cries.”

“I didn’t hear any screaming youngsters.”

But because it was so brief, I didn’t give it much thought,” he added.

The children’s father was regarded as “kind and accommodating” by another neighbor.

As of Monday night, the investigation into the incident was still ongoing, and the other youngster remained in critical condition.

