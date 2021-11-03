Cynthia Erivo is one of the winners of Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year in 2021.

The Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards honored Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor, and Claire Foy, among others.

The annual celebration for the luxury fashion magazine took place at Claridge’s hotel in London on Tuesday.

The event honored “women’s remarkable achievements in the areas of fashion, film, art, literature, music, and activism,” according to the organizers.

Erivo, an Oscar nominee, got the music award for her role as Aretha Franklin in the anthology series Genius: Aretha Franklin, as well as for “using her tremendous voice to push for social change.”

Dynevor, 26, won the breakthrough talent award for her role as Daphne in Netflix’s racy historical drama Bridgerton, which has become a huge hit.

She expressed her delight at winning the honor to the PA news agency.

“It’s incredible, going from being in the pandemic and everything burst,” Dynevor remarked of her sudden rise to popularity through the series. It’s been a whirlwind of a year.” Foy, 37, won the actor prize for her work in The Crown, as well as in the upcoming BBC drama A Very British Scandal and the film The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain.

She told PA that winning the honor was “very nice,” and that the award’s organizers “choose such extraordinary ladies to celebrate.”

Joan Collins, 88, received the icon award for her 70-year career in show industry, which includes a famous role on the American soap opera Dynasty.

Jodie Comer, 28, was also honored as this year’s editor’s choice, with organizers complimenting her work in the TV series Killing Eve and Sir Ridley Scott’s historical drama The Last Duel.

The inspiration award went to Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen, and the artist award went to Lubaina Himid.

Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey received the award for sporting icons for their achievements as the most decorated British female Olympian and Paralympian of all time at Tokyo 2020.

“It’s just fantastic to have so many talented and incredible ladies in the same room,” Kenny told PA.

Sarah Snook won the award for best television actress for her role as Shiv Roy in Succession.

“These amazing women have boosted our spirits, and transformed our views, via their art or their words,” Lydia Slater, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar, stated.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”