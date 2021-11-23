CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies were found to have contributed to the opioid crisis by a federal jury.

According to the Associated Press, a federal jury ruled on Tuesday that CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed pain medication in two Ohio counties, contributing to an opioid crisis that has more and more local governments across the country demanding accountability from suppliers.

According to their counsel, the three corporations’ pharmacies did not stop the supply of medications, which resulted in hundreds of overdose deaths and $1 billion in costs for Lake and Trumbull counties.

The opioid problem has claimed the lives of half a million Americans in the last two decades, but the Associated Press reports that this is the first time drugstore corporations have defended their role, or lack thereof, in court. In the spring, a federal judge will decide how much the three pharmacies will have to pay in damages.

Attorneys for the three corporations claimed that the pharmacy chains implemented rules aimed at reducing medication distribution and alerting authorities to any unusual orders when pharmacists raised concerns. According to the Associated Press, they also stated that it was up to doctors to decide how many medications to administer to patients.

The jury, however, sided with the attorneys representing Lake and Trumbull counties, who contended that the pharmacies’ distribution of the pain drugs played a significant role in the communities’ crisis.

The two Ohio counties also sued Giant Eagle and Rite Aid, both based in Pittsburgh, for their roles in the local opioid crisis, but both firms settled. Giant Eagle denied playing a role in the opioid problem in a joint statement released following the settlement, but acknowledged its importance and the “hard work of public officials striving to alleviate the consequences.” “Giant Eagle aims to continue to assist the areas in which it works in addressing the opioid issue in a positive manner,” the company stated in a statement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During the trial, Mark Lanier, an attorney who represented the Ohio counties in the lawsuit, said that the pharmacies were attempting to blame everyone but themselves.

In Ohio’s blue-collar area east of Cleveland, the opioid crisis has overloaded courts, social services agencies, and law enforcement, leaving behind distraught families and kids born to addicted moms, Lanier told jurors.

Between 2012 and 2016, around 80 million prescription opioids were dispensed in Trumbull County alone—equivalent to. This is a condensed version of the information.