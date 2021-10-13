CVS allegedly administered six doses of Pfizer vaccine in one COVID shot, according to a Virginia teen.

A 17-year-old girl claims she was given six doses of the Pfizer vaccination at a CVS pharmacy in Salem, Virginia.

Ellaica Desdura was getting the COVID vaccine so she could return to the Philippines next year when the pharmacist instructed her to wait 30 minutes since she was given a “little bit stronger dose,” according to WSLS, a Roanoke, Virginia-based NBC affiliate.

Desdura told WSLS she was astonished to learn she had received six times the typical doses because she had been given the entire vial, which contains six doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID vaccination is only required to be given in two doses, separated by several weeks.

Salem Fire and EMS came to the CVS for “a 17-year-old female who took six times the dose of a Pfizer vaccine that they were not supposed to,” according to data acquired by WSLS.

The news outlet reported that Desdura, who was not rushed to the hospital, had swelling in her arm, an erratic heart rate, and nausea the evening she received her shot.

“I couldn’t sleep,” she explained, “and then I checked my temperature, and it was like 98, or something like that, and then it wasn’t really awful, so the next day, the second day, I was like, I’m going to feel exhausted, dizzy.”

Desdura is apprehensive that her accidental overdosing may have long-term consequences. “I don’t know what the negative effects will be,” she told WSLS. “That’s the one that I’m really concerned about.” “We cannot speak on a specific patient without authorization,” CVS said in a statement. Vaccination mistakes are extremely unusual, but when they do happen, we engage with the patient to tell their doctor, report the incident to the proper regulatory organizations, and take steps to help prevent it from happening again.” It’s unknown whether the CVS staff who gave the shot is still employed there, or what particular corrective actions the pharmacy did following the incident.

The Virginia Department of Health told WSLS that such events are extremely unusual.

However, this isn’t the first time the COVID vaccine has gone wrong recently.

A family of four from Evansville, Indiana, claimed that Walgreens gave their two young children, ages 4 and 5, the COVID vaccination instead of the flu injection.

In a separate occurrence, a man from New Hampshire received both the Pfizer and the Moderna shots while another man was in the room.