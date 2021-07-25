‘Cuts’ to care workers’ ill pay in the epidemic have been criticized, with 21 MPs demanding a reversal.

A major health-care provider has been chastised for announcing prospective changes to occupational sick pay as part of a “cost-cutting effort.”

The Alternative Futures Group (AFG), which is commissioned by all Merseyside councils, has been chastised for a proposal dubbed “A Chance for Alter” that it claims will “change the enhanced terms and conditions for our support employees.”

In an attempt to make the case for the reforms, AFG, a non-profit organization, wrote to MPs and councils across the North West.

However, AFG CEO Ian Pritchard received a scathing open letter denouncing the proposals, signed by 21 MPs and 63 councillors.

The MPs and councillors also chastised AFG for declaring a “ambition” to pay all of its employees a livable wage rather than making a legally enforceable commitment.

“While we applaud AFG’s desire to be a Foundation Living Wage employer, we notice that this is not an express promise in your ‘Chance for Change’ proposals,” the letter reads.

“We are also concerned that as part of your ‘cost-cutting effort,’ this process will ‘change the upgraded Terms and Conditions for our support staff.’

“We can only conclude that this entails wage and working conditions cuts for frontline social care workers, which is unacceptable.”

MPs Paula Barker of Liverpool Wavertree, Ian Byrne of West Derby, Dan Carden of Liverpool Walton, Peter Dowd of Bootle, Angela Eagle of Wallasey, Maria Eagle of Liverpool Garston, Margaret Greenwood of Wirral West, Kim Johnson of Liverpool Riverside, Justin Madders of Ellesmere Port and Neston, and Mick Whitley of Birkenhead all signed the letter.

“One of the most serious and urgent crises facing our society is the crisis in adult social care,” Ms Barker added.

“The epidemic has highlighted that we need to invest in social care and assist our care workers, who have been underpaid and underappreciated for far too long.

“It’s astounding that a so-called care organization would recommend such heartless changes to conditions sixteen months into a pandemic.

“MPs and councillors from all around the region have written to AFG, requesting confirmation.”

