Cute Feline Quotes For All Pet Lovers on National Kitten Day 2021

Every year on July 10th, National Kitten Day is observed to honor the world’s cutest felines.

Colleen Paige, a pet and family lifestyle specialist and animal champion, organized this day.

Approximately 1.4 million cats are euthanized in America each year, according to the National Kitten Coalition. If you like cats, now might be the best time to adopt a kitten and give it a loving home.

Here are some cute quotations about fluffy pets from Shutter Fly to share with all animal lovers on this day:

“There always seem to be lots of kittens, no matter how much cats fight.” — President Abraham Lincoln

“Even the tiniest feline is a work of art.” Leonardo da Vinci was a Renaissance artist who lived from 1452 to 1519.

"Kittens with whiskers are angels."

“In the animal world, a kitten is like a rosebud in the garden.” — Southey, Robert

“A kitten is a household’s delight. Throughout the day, an amazing performer performs a comedy.” –Champfleury

“Cats know how to get food without working for it, shelter without being confined, and love without being punished.” — George, W. L.

“Cats have it all: adulation, never-ending sleep, and only company when they want it.” Rod McKuen (Rod McKuen)

“Cats appear to believe that it is never a bad idea to beg for what you want.” — Krutch, Joseph Wood

“I believe cats are souls who have come to see us on this planet. I’m convinced a cat could walk atop a cloud and not fall through.” Jules Verne (Jules Verne)

“We’re all driven by the same instincts deep down. Cats are brave enough to follow them.” Jim Davis –