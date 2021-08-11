Customs seized about $12 million worth of meth and fentanyl hidden in household items.

At a border checkpoint in California, US Customs and Border Protection authorities discovered almost $12 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl disguised within a shipment of home supplies.

According to a news statement from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officials at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in California halted a tractor-trailer that was “hauling a shipment of plastic household articles” on August 5 at around 5:24 p.m. local time.

“A CBP officer referred the driver and the shipment for a thorough review during the inspection,” CBP said in a press release.

According to the press release, CBP officials used an imaging technology at the port, which they described as comparable to an X-ray machine, to conduct the comprehensive examination and identified “anomalies” in the truck’s trailer.

CBP officials then resumed their investigation of the trailer with the help of a canine unit, which provided “indications of narcotics inside the trailer.”

Officers investigated the cargo after the canine team alerted them to the presence of narcotics within the trailer. They discovered 414 packages of methamphetamine and fentanyl stashed among the home supplies.

The 414 shipments included about 5,528 pounds of methamphetamine and 127 pounds of fentanyl powder, according to CBP officers. According to the press release, the narcotics weighed more than two tons and were estimated to be worth $12,990,749 by CBP officers.

According to the press release, “this is the largest methamphetamine drug smuggling seizure along the southwest border to date.”

Following the discovery of the drugs, authorities arrested the tractor-driver, trailer’s a 53-year-old Mexican man. CBP officers claimed the motorist was apprehended for allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics.

The driver was then turned over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and is now facing criminal charges. The driver was taken to San Diego’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

In a press statement, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego, Pete Flores, said, “This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to damage many lives and fuel multinational criminal organizations.”

“I’m proud of our officers’ work at all Ports of Entry within the San Diego Field Office to,” Flores stated. This is a condensed version of the information.