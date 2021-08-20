Customs officials in Texas seized over $20 million worth of meth.

Customs and Border Protection authorities recently captured more than $20 million in narcotics in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the department.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 18 near the World Trade Bridge in Laredo (CBP).

Officers saw a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico with “galvanized steel coil,” according to CBP.

CBP officials claimed they referred the truck for a “canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection,” describing it as a 2011 Kenworth tractor and flatbed.

CBP inspectors discovered 30 parcels hidden inside the truck’s cargo carrying 1,030.35 pounds of alleged methamphetamine during the examination, according to the news release.

According to CBP, the narcotics in the vehicle have a street value of $20,606,837.

The items, as well as the flatbed of the truck, were seized by CBP authorities. Special agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) were assigned to the smuggling probe.

The DEA did not disclose any additional information about the driver of the truck that was discovered with the purported narcotics.

The recovery of the purported methamphetamine, according to Alberto Flores, director of the CBP Laredo Port of Entry, is a “extraordinary indication of CBP’s adherence to our border security mission.”

“By focusing on these high-risk goods, officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have bolstered their enforcement strategy. Large-scale seizures like this one help to stop the flow of lethal narcotics into our country, according to Flores.

A similar seizure was made earlier this month at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in California by CBP officials. CBP inspectors discovered 414 parcels containing methamphetamine and fentanyl disguised within a consignment of home items while screening a vehicle at the facility.

Over 2.8 tons of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in the 414 packages. The purported narcotics had a street worth of more than $12 million, according to CBP officers.

According to CBP data, border protection officials seized over 4,000 drugs between October and July. From October to July, CBP officials intercepted a total of 551,014 pounds of narcotics at U.S. borders.

In comparison, CBP officials intercepted 680,509 pounds of narcotics during the same time period in 2020.

Over 158,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized between October and July. This is a condensed version of the information.