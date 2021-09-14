Customs Agents Seize Over 2,000 Fake Rolex and Richard Mille Watches from Hong Kong.

Customs authorities in Kentucky recently confiscated over 2,000 fake Rolex and other expensive watches that originated in Hong Kong.

The seizure occurred on September 10, according to a news statement from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), when CBP officials at the Port of Louisville assessed 32 packages “containing counterfeit designer watches.” In a press statement, CBP stated that if the timepieces were genuine, they would be valued $57.84 million.

CBP agents uncovered a total of 2,168 timepieces in the 32 shipments, all of which were confirmed to be counterfeit by their “trade specialists” at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise.

According to the press release, all of the counterfeit watch shipments “originated in Hong Kong and were destined for different addresses across the United States.”

Two of the packages intercepted, according to CBP agents, were bound for the same firm in Flushing, New York. One of the shipments contained 958 counterfeit Rolex watches, which would have cost $8.4 million if they had been genuine. The other cargo to the Flushing business, according to CBP, contained 1,000 counterfeit Rolexes valued $40.6 million if they were real.

Four fake Richard Mille watches were among the seized shipments, with a total value of $766,000 assuming they were genuine. Another cargo contained “93 different counterfeit designer watches” worth $3 million if they were genuine, according to CBP.

Counterfeit watches and jewelry have been “one of the top seized counterfeit products” by customs authorities, according to the press release, with many of them coming from Hong Kong. Customs inspectors have seized an average of $650 million in fake watches and jewels over the last two years (if they were genuine).

“Consumers should be aware that if a well-known high-value brand is being sold at an exceptionally cheap price, it is quite likely to be counterfeit. “For your valued products, CBP recommends you to select trusted vendors,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director, field operations, Chicago. “Our officers are committed to preventing consumers and genuine businesses from being defrauded by counterfeiters.”

Every year, customs inspectors seize millions of counterfeit items, which are typically sold at “underground storefronts and on third-party e-commerce websites,” according to CBP.

“In Fiscal Year 2020, CBP seized 26,503 items across the country. This is a condensed version of the information.