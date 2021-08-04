Customers with Sky broadband are experiencing extensive outages.

Early Wednesday morning, Sky broadband subscribers in England and Wales experienced a widespread internet outage.

As of 2.15 a.m., the disruption had affected just over 35% of subscribers in England, according to network scanning software Fing.

London, Stoke-on-Trent, Wigan, Coventry, and Cheltenham are among the major cities affected, according to Fing.

Plymouth, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Nottingham, Leeds, and Manchester were among the cities where problems were reported.

Meanwhile, Fing reported that as of 2.30 a.m., 65 percent of Sky broadband consumers in Wales were affected.

Cardiff, Pontypridd, Bridgend, Brecon, Abersychan, and Tonypandy were all affected by the outage.

Also unavailable was the MySky smartphone app, which allows users to manage their accounts.

“Sorry, we’re undertaking some scheduled maintenance,” read a notification on the app.

“As soon as we can, we’ll get things back up and running.”

Sky was reached out to for comment.