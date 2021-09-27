Customers will not be saved by Good Energy from failing gas and energy companies.

Good Energy will not accept any new clients from companies that have gone bankrupt.

According to the Mirror, if a gas and electricity provider goes bankrupt, Ofgem will transfer consumers to a new business within a week.

The substitute supplier, on the other hand, pays roughly £600 per family for the switchover.

Good Energy chief executive Nigel Pocklington told the BBC that new customers are a “loss-making proposition”.

Six businesses have gone bankrupt in the last week, affecting approximately 1.5 million people.

According to Ofgem, 255,000 Green consumers will be transferred to Shell Energy, while Arvo Energy customers will be transferred to Octopus.

Over the next 48 hours, Octopus claimed it would contact all Avro customers. It emphasized that all customers’ energy would be preserved, and that their money would be secure.

British Gas will take over 66,000 properties that were previously with PFP Energy, which entered into insolvency on September 11.

Customers of defunct providers will be switched to variable pricing.

While these are usually the most expensive in the market, they could actually be the most economical right now as they are protected by the energy price cap which limits how much firms can charge per unit of gas.

To reflect rising wholesale gas prices, all other fixed tariffs have increased fourfold.

While Good Energy was “sympathetic” to clients experiencing uncertainty, Mr Pocklington told the BBC that larger corporations would be more suited to take them on.

“At the moment, [Ofgem] will be on the lookout for someone prepared to take on consumers. Octopus is a well-reserved and well-run company, so while they may suffer a short-term loss with these consumers, the long-term gain will be significant,” he said.

“The regulatory prerequisites for forming an energy company are likely to be scrutinized.

“It has been very easy to set up in the last few years, you needed about £10,000 to buy an energy company in a box in some ways. Some people may be under-funded and under-resourced as a result, and will be unable to afford hedging.”