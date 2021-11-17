Customers will no longer be able to use major payment methods on Amazon.

Amazon has informed consumers that starting next year, it would no longer accept payments made with UK Visa credit cards.

Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom will no longer be accepted on the online retailer’s site as of January 19, according to an email sent to consumers.

The decision was taken due to “the exorbitant costs Visa charges for processing credit card transactions,” according to Amazon.

Customers should be aware of self-assessment scams, according to HMRC.

Customers will still be able to use debit cards, including Visa, and non-Visa credit cards despite not being allowed to use Visa credit cards, according to the statement.

“The expense of accepting card payments continues to be a hurdle for businesses aiming to provide the greatest pricing for customers,” an Amazon spokesman stated.

“With technical developments, these expenses should be declining over time, yet they are actually remaining expensive, if not rising.

“We regret that, as of January 19, 2022, Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards due to Visa’s continuous high cost of payments.”

“With the quickly changing global payments landscape, we will continue to innovate on behalf of our consumers to add and promote faster, cheaper, and more inclusive payment methods to our stores around the world.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.