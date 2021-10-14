Customers will be able to shop differently at six Aldi locations in Liverpool.

Under suggestions being examined by Liverpool Council, the way customers buy at six city Aldi stores could alter.

The supermarket behemoth has submitted intentions to expand the hours of operation for several of its stores and to sell alcohol in a number of locations throughout the city.

Currently, the six establishments in question have licenses that allow them to sell alcohol between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The revised plans, on the other hand, would allow stores to be open from 6 a.m. until midnight and sell alcohol during that time.

Dovecot, Gateacre, Old Swan, Everton, Smithdown Road, and St John’s in Liverpool city centre are all affected.

The plans will now be decided by Liverpool Council, with members of the public free to express their opinions on the council’s website.

The supermarket behemoth revealed plans to open seven new stores in Merseyside earlier today, the latest in a series of big expansions in recent years.

The low-cost retailer is currently on the lookout for freehold town-center or edge-of-town development sites.

Aldi said it has received confirmation for locations large enough to fit a 20,000-square-foot store and roughly 100 dedicated parking places, preferably on a major thoroughfare with good visibility and access.

In addition, the store will invest in the construction of new and expanded distribution centers.