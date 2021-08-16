Customers who want to buy ‘in quantity’ from Home Bargains want to get ‘amazing’ snacks.

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The discount business frequently uses social media to keep customers informed about new food, apparel, and homeware items.

This week, Home Bargains uploaded a snapshot of its new East Coast Bakehouse vegan cookies on its Facebook page, which was initially posted by Sam (@liverpoolplantlife), and customers can’t get enough of them.

Home Bargains captioned a photo of the cookies, “Snacks.” But make it exciting.”

The post received a lot of likes and comments from customers, who shared their perspectives in the comments section.

“These are fantastic, as are the lemon ones,” one consumer wrote in the comments area.

“I need to buy these in bulk!!!!!!!!,” commented another. “Oooo these look yummy!!” exclaimed a third.

“I’ve eaten approximately 6 packets they are delicious,” a fourth consumer added.

“I’m not even vegan, but I tasted these at a friend’s and they’re amazing,” remarked a fifth. To be honest, it’s the best cookie I’ve ever had.”

“I’m on my way to Home Bargains,” wrote a sixth.

Others quickly tagged friends and relatives to show off the new item and schedule their next trip to Home Bargains.

East Coast Bakehouse vegan cookies are now available in stores from Home Bargains.

Here’s where you may find a store near you.