Customers who want Ivermectin must show they have a horse, according to the store.

Are you looking to buy Ivermectin? One Nevada retailer has declared that you should own a horse.

Despite the absence of scientific data on its efficacy, ivermectin has developed in favor as a “alternative” treatment for COVID-19 among vaccine skeptics. While a human version of the anti-parasitic medicine is available, many people are opting for the livestock-specific versions, which include horses and sheep. The FDA has warned that these doses are manufactured differently and can be harmful when consumed by people.

With deworming medicine shortages approaching, a Las Vegas feed business has taken steps to prevent customers from buying horse Ivermectin to use on themselves. Customers buying the medicine at V & V Tack and Feed will now be forced to present a photograph of their horse, according to store associate Shelly Smith.

Smith told local TV station KTNV, “I don’t want humans taking Ivermectin horse wormer because it’s horse wormer.” “In order for me to sell you this product, you must show me that you own a horse, because you should not be taking this product. This is not something that people should consume. This is for the treatment of parasitic infections in horses.”

When it became clear that consumers were buying the cattle medicine to take themselves, Smith said the business put up a caution notice near it. As demand grew from there, it was decided to put in place the photo rule.

“The first indicator was when you started seeing articles about Ivermectin curing COVID a few months ago,” Smith explained. “So, when I was getting my Ivermectin, I noticed our wholesalers had that [warning], so I assumed I’d put one up as well to let folks know, ‘Do not take this.’”

Smith also related the experience of an elderly customer who came into the store in search of Ivermectin to treat COVID. Despite Smith’s concerns, the guy said he and his wife had been using the medicine for a while and had experienced no negative effects other than the inability to “see in the morning.”

Smith responded, “That’s a huge adverse effect, so you probably shouldn’t take it.”

Despite some trials, Ivermectin is being investigated for. This is a condensed version of the information.