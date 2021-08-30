Customers who had their accounts closed by NatWest were awarded up to £500 in compensation.

After receiving complaints about poor customer service, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) ordered the bank to reimburse consumers, according to Mirror Online.

NatWest was within its rights to shut the accounts, according to the FOS, but some persons were treated unfairly during the process.

One client claimed they were forced to use food banks and borrow money from family and friends because they couldn’t access their money, causing them “serious hardship.”

They were unable to obtain funds for three months, resulting in the loss of a home they were in the process of purchasing.

Because the delays were “unnecessary,” the FOS ordered NatWest to pay £250.

Another consumer said the bank terminated her account and put a black mark on her credit rating after suspecting a £5,000 check she deposited was fake or counterfeit.

She told the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) that she couldn’t open a savings account or refinance her buy-to-let properties because of this. After the FOS found that the bank lacked “sufficient proof” to place this black mark on her credit file, the customer received £500 in compensation from NatWest.

“We have clear legal and regulatory responsibilities to protect our clients and accounts from fraud and the proceeds of crime,” a NatWest spokeswoman stated.

“We take these obligations extremely seriously, and we will take action if we notice any conduct that is not in accordance with these guidelines.

“Only after thorough thought is a decision to close a customer’s account made.”

Is it possible for a bank to shut your account?

If a bank suspects fraud or money laundering on an account, it is permitted to close it.

While the bank cannot be required to explain why your account was closed, you can file a complaint if you believe the bank made a mistake.

In the first place, you should contact your bank and file a complaint.

If you don’t hear back within eight weeks or aren’t satisfied with the response, you can file a complaint with the Financial Ombudsman Service, which is free.

In its online banking guidelines