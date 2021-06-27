Customers who buy B&M’s Cadbury bar will “difficult to locate anywhere else” in the UK.

After hearing about the new twist on the chocolate bar, customers are planning a trip to B&M.

“Is it Picnic weather?!?” B&M joked as it announced its debut in stores.

“Even if the sun goes down for a few hours, you can still enjoy a picnic with this wonderful vanilla creme bar with caramel and peanut pieces for only £2.99!”

Picnic bars come in a variety of sizes, including 48g bars and 38g multipacks of four. This new variant, however, is a larger 170g slab imported from Cadbury Australia. Dairy Milk milk chocolate with vanilla cream, smooth flowing caramel, and peanut pieces make up the bars.

“It’s another imported bar that you’ll have a hard time finding anywhere other than B&M!” B&M added.

B&M has been teasing customers with news of other Australian imports, such as Cadbury Neapolitan bars, in recent weeks. Shoppers were equally ecstatic about this new release, with several commenting on the Instagram post.

“I’m a little excited to try this,” Kayleigh.jade.311 commented.

“Would like this,” Craigstevens900 commented.

“Now we’re talking,” Nualamaoildearg remarked, tagging a group of buddies.

“Omg,” Mariaadnam simply stated.

“I need one of these…maybe two,” Debbie elizabeth50 commented.

“I need to go to b&m,” Samanthachloegrace stated.

“…..Leaves house and drives to B&M,” mrss.morrison added.

However, there was one item that persuaded some customers.

“No thanks 2.99 for a regular outrageous price,” Pspencer535 commented.

“Why is it so expensive?” said sarahthreadgale.