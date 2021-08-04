Customers who buy at Home Bargains ‘need to get their hands on’ novel snack with chocolate and orange

After seeing them online, Home Bargains customers were eager to get their hands on a pack of new chocolate orange bars.

Food aficionados hungry for updates on all the latest product launches observed in supermarkets and outlets up and down the country have flocked to the popular Facebook page Snack News & Reviews.

The food blogger posted a snapshot of a pack of Bliss Crispy Delight chocolate orange bars that she found at Home Bargains.

The high-street company is well-liked by customers for its affordable food, decor, garden supplies, home accessories, and household basics, with the chocolate orange bars proving particularly popular.

Snack News & Reviews captioned the photo, “New Bliss Snacks Chocolate Orange bars now in home bargains.”

“Thanks for the photo, @slimmingw shan on Instagram!”

On Facebook, the photo has nearly 200 likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“They are lovely,” Diane added.

“These are lush, and the regular chocolate ones too,” Jade added, tagging a friend.

“These look really nice,” Cheryl added.

Lauren remarked, “The other ones are great, I’m sure these are as well.”

“If you see these, pls,” Jennie said, tagging a buddy.

“I need to get my hands on those!!!” Kate exclaimed. Today might be a good day for a trip.”

“We should keep an eye out for them,” Charlotte added, tagging a buddy.

“Yeah, yes, yes,” Amy added.