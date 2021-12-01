Customers who are dissatisfied with the price of Costco’s large chocolate-filled stocking call it a “waste of money.”

Costco has announced that it will sell a big Christmas stocking, but shoppers are startled at how much it will cost.

The massive stocking, which weighs 1.3kg and contains over 100 chocolate bars, costs £21.99 plus VAT.

Kit Kat, Snickers, Smarties, Mars, Toblerone, Milky Bar, Maoam, Lion Bar, Haribo, and Skittles are among the chocolate and candy brands featured in the stocking.

Shoppers at Asda are eager to purchase ‘lush’ Christmas Eve boxes.

The massive Christmas treat was shared on the Money Saver by Dansway Facebook page, with many shoppers claiming to have seen it at their local supermarkets.

Customers have been angered by the price, despite enjoying the novelty.

“Waste of money lol for what you got x,” one commenter said beneath the post.

“They are not full size bars!!” wrote another. “Just saying,” a third added, and a fourth added, “Expensive.” ott ott ott ott ot Thank you, but I don’t require it.”

“There’s only about £10-£12 worth of products,” another remarked. “I’d rather stuff them in one of my stinky socks and buy the items from Poundland.”

“I saw that last year in Costco but I’m sure it was about 20 [pounds]I thought it was overpriced because I could get 9 multi bags for half the price haha xx,” a fifth remarked.

“I saw them yesterday they aren’t actually that huge it’s the tiny mini bars in there,” a sixth consumer remarked.

Many consumers, on the other hand, were enthralled by the idea of the massive stocking, tagging friends and requesting it as a Christmas gift or suggesting it would be ideal for family members.

“I’ll have this for Christmas,” one person said, while another added, “I a need one of them, actually more than one.”

“We need to go kids will adore this xxx,” a third remarked, tagging a friend.

Costco’s big Christmas stocking has been spotted in various stores around the UK, according to shoppers in the comments, although it’s absolutely worth calling your local store before coming to avoid disappointment.