Customers were punished by Papa John’s for receiving “illegal” nuisance marketing communications.

Papa John’s, a takeaway pizza restaurant, has been punished by the data and privacy protection agency for sending over 160,000 unwanted messages to customers.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined the corporation £10,000 for sending out a series of unwelcome marketing texts and emails without the needed lawful authorization.

One of the 15 complaints to the watchdog stated that they had received nearly 100 texts in less than two months, which they described as the “textbook definition of harassment.”

The ICO discovered that between October 1 2019 and April 30 2020, the company sent over 210,000 marketing messages, with 168,022 of them confirmed as received.

Papa John’s used a “soft opt-in” marketing exemption for consumers who placed an order over the phone, according to the ICO.

Andy Curry, the ICO’s head of investigations, stated, “The law is clear and plain.”

“When using the ‘soft opt-in’ exception, businesses must verify that they have their customers’ approval and that any marketing they send includes an easy opt-out option.

“Papa John’s telephone customers were not given the option to opt out of marketing at the time of contact, resulting in this sanction.

“We will continue to pursue corporations who may be getting an unfair advantage over those who follow the law and comply with electronic marketing laws.”